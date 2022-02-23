NOTICE-T-Mobile equipment update

NOTICE

T-Mobile is proposing to update power equipment for an existing telecommunications facility located at 10805 44th Avenue E, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98446 (47° 09’ 29.0” N, 122° 22’ 10.5” W). Impact7G, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. at 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 and reference project # T-Mobile NW-575-SU.

IDX-949198

February 23, 2022