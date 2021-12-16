CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 14, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28795 (Continued from the meeting of December 7, 2021) An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for nonrepresented employees and employees represented by the Tacoma Firefighters Union, Local 31, and the Professional Public Safety Management Association.)

Ordinance No. 28797 An ordinance amending Chapters 2.02, 2.19, and 2.22 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Building, Site Development, and Right-of-Way Development Codes, to modify requirements of the City’s floodplain management in order to comply with the State of Washington’s floodplain ordinance, as required by the Department of Ecology; and to make administrative changes to correct section numbers and clarify decision making where there are code conflicts.

Amended Ordinance No. 28798 An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.110 and Chapter 13.17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Property Tax Exemptions for Multi-Family Housing and Mixed-Use Center Development, to update language regarding the Multi-Family Property Tax Exemption Program, effective 90 days from the date of passage.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

IDX-945389

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 16, 2021.