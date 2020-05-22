City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU20-0096

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Environmental Services Department

Proposal: CTP Energy Management Project: The project will provide the following Central Wastewater Treatment Plant energy management improvements: a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Station, an Anaerobic Digester Mixer Upgrade, and a Boiler Heat Recovery Upgrade. Location: The Tacoma CTP is located at 2201 Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA occupying approximately 38 acres bounded by the Puyallup River, Pacific Highway South, Portland Avenue, and Lincoln Avenue (Section 3, Township 20N, Range 3 E).

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 8, 2020. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on June 9, 2020. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: May 22, 2020 and May 29, 2020