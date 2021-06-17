CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28313 An ordinance vacating the alley lying between East 25th Street and East 26th Street from the east margin of East “G” Street to the west margin of East “J” Street, to allow for construction of the Sound Transit Tacoma Trestle Replacement Project. (Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority d.b.a Sound Transit; File No. 124.1355) Substitute Ordinance No. 28581 An ordinance vacating a portion of East “K” Street, together with an adjoining alleyway segment, lying between East 25th and East 26th Streets, and west of East “L” Street, for future development. (Lentz Properties LLC; File No. 124.1393)

Ordinance No. 28768 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Clerical Unit; the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen; and the position of City Manager.

Amended Ordinance No. 28769 An ordinance adopting the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2021 and 2022-2027.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-930379

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 17, 2021.