CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28760 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Firefighters Union, Local 31.

Ordinance No. 28761 An ordinance relating to Wastewater and Surface Water Management – Regulation and Rates, amending Chapter 12.08 of the Municipal Code by repealing, reenacting, and recodifying it in its entirety; creating new subchapters to be known as Subchapter 12.08A, “General Administration”, Subchapter 12.08B, “Use of Sanitary Sewer”, Subchapter 12.08C, “Industrial Pretreatment Program”, and Subchapter 12.08D, “Stormwater Management”; providing for the enforcement and severability; effective July 1, 2021; and adopting the Side Sewer and Sanitary Sewer Availability Manual.

Ordinance No. 28762 An ordinance amending Subchapters 12.08B, entitled “Use of Sanitary Sewer”, and 12.08D, entitled “Stormwater Management” of the Municipal Code; to adopt a rate and fee schedule which will ease access for customers and clarify the distinction between rates and fees associated with storm water, wastewater, and industrial wastewater pretreatment services; if passed, this ordinance will not alter existing rates and fees, effective July 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28763 An ordinance adopting the Stormwater Management Manual, effective July 1, 2021.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-928543

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, May 27, 2021.