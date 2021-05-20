City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28698 An ordinance vacating a portion of the undeveloped north side of South 62nd Street right-of-way, to be incorporated into the adjacent residential parcel to cure an encroachment by a part of the existing residence.

Ordinance No. 28759 An ordinance approving an extension of the Tideflats Interim Regulations, as originally approved by Amended Ordinance No. 28470 and extended by Ordinance Nos. 28542, 28583, 28619, and 28671, and Amended Ordinance No. 28696, for up to six months, and referring proposed permanent regulations to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee for review and recommendation to the full City Council no later than August 31, 2021.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-927915

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, May 20, 2021.