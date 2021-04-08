CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 6, 2021, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40768 A resolution setting Tuesday, April 20, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community and Economic Development, and Public Services.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-924128

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9, 2021.