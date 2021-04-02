CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28747 An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.70 of the Municipal Code, relating to Local Option Taxes, by adding Section 6A.70.041 entitled “Additional sales or use tax for housing and related services – Imposition” and Section 6A.70.042 entitled “Additional sales or use tax for housing and related services – Rate,” and amending Section 6A.70.120 relating to “Administration and collection of taxes” to authorize the maximum capacity of the tax authorized under the provisions of House Bill 1590 for housing and related services.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-923681

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Friday, April 2, 2021.