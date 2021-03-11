CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 9, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28739 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration, to update the required frequency of physical inventory of City property from annually to bi-annually, to align with the Washington State Auditor’s Office.

Ordinance No. 28740 An ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of one or more series of limited tax general obligation refunding bonds, in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15,000,000, and unlimited tax general obligation refunding bonds, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $6,000,000, to refund certain outstanding general obligation bonds and to pay costs of issuing the bonds; and delegating authority to approve the final terms of the bonds.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-921884

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 11, 2021.