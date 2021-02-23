City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU21-0017

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Environmental Services Department

The lead agency has issued a Preliminary Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance (DNS) on the proposed 2021 revision to the City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual. The City of Tacoma SWMM has been revised as necessary to meet the NPDES Phase I Municipal Stormwater Permit requirements. Revisions include changes as required by the Phase I Permit, changes to meet the Washington State Department of Ecology intent, and changes to language for clarity. The SWMM will apply throughout the City of Tacoma. The DNS was made after review of an environmental checklist and other relevant information. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. This determination will become final on March 10, 2021 unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The SWMM will go to City Council for adoption in April 2021. To review the complete text of the Draft 2021 City of Tacoma Stormwater Management Manual and the associated documents, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/stormwatermanual. The public comment period for the draft SWMM has already ended but comments on the DNS must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on March 9, 2021, via e-mail to swmupdates@cityoftacoma.org.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on March 10, 2021. You may appeal this final determination. Appeals are due no later than the close of business March 31, 2021. An appeal to the Hearing Examiner is initiated by filing a Notice of Appeal accompanied by the required filing fee of $1,040.00. Filing of the appeal shall not be complete until both the Notice of Appeal and required filing fee are received. THE FEE SHALL BE REFUNDED TO THE APPELLANT SHOULD THE APPELLANT PREVAIL. (Pursuant to Section 2.09.030 of the Tacoma Municipal Code, fees for appeals shall be waived for qualifying senior citizens and persons who are permanently handicapped who are eligible for tax exemption because of financial status.) The Notice of Appeal must be submitted in writing, electronically, to hearing.examiner@cityoftacoma.org. The filing fee will be coordinated with the appellant. Questions regarding the filing of an appeal may be directed to the Hearing Examiner at that email address or by phone at (253) 591-5195. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting (253) 591-5363 (VOICE) or (253) 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-920342

Issue/Publication Date: February 23, 2021 and March 2, 2021