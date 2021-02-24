No. 20-4-01733-0

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

ELFRIEDE HILL, An Incapacitated Person, COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on February 22, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $380,000.00 or 110.14% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on

March 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Guardian to execute to the purchaser, YEVGENIY LAYER, a single person as his/her separate property, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below:

Full legal: SECTION 36 TOWNSHIP 21 RANG E 02 QUARTER 33 2ND SCHOOL L D ADD: 2ND SCHOOL LD ADD E 5 0 FT OF E 100 FT OF N 120 FT B 21 1 SW OF SW 36-21-02E APPROX 6 000 SQ FT OUT OF 525-0 SEC M-2 211 NF EMS (DCNFEMS7-01-80)

Parcel No.: 7475035252

Tax Assessed Value: $439,000.00

Appraised Value: $165,000.00

Commonly known as: 1016 N Huson St, Tacoma, WA 98406 (Vacant Land)

Full legal: SECTION 36 TOWNSHIP 21 RANG E 02 QUARTER 33 2ND SCHOOL L D ADD: 2ND SCHOOL LD ADD W 5 0 FT OF E 100 FT OF N 120 FT B 21 1 SW OF SW 36-21-02E APPROX 6 000 SQ FT OUT OF 525-0 SEC M-2 211 NF EMS (DCNFEMS7-01-80)

Parcel No.: 7475035251

Tax Assessed Value: $157,900.00

Appraised Value: $180,000.00

Total Appraised Value: $345,000.00

Sale Value: $380,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 110.14.00%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above-described sale of real property will be confirmed on March 15, 2021 at the above time and location.

I certify under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Fircrest, Washington this 22nd day of February, 2021. /s/Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

Attorney for the Guardian

REHMKE LAW P.S.

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-920624

February 24, 2021