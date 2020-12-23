City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Adoption of and Addendum to existing environmental document

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Matt Peter, Natural Resources

Proposal: Provide infill materials located in discovered scour area upstream of the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery Barrier Dam to make the area ready for in-water repair and upgrade work to begin July 1, 2021 under SEPA LU20-0214, dated September 12, 2020. This work will be performed as early as February or as late as March 2021.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Location: Lewis County Parcel #028078001000. Northeast corner of Section 24 of Township 12N and Range 01WM.

LAT: 46.516204 N LONG: – 122.638104 W

Site Address 279 Barrier Dam Ln. Salkim, WA 98585

Document Adopted and Supplemented:

Determination of Nonsignificance, December 22, 2020

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU20-0276

This addendum is issued under WAC 197-11-600(4)(c) and 197-11-625 and 197-11-630. This addendum and its attachments add analyses or information about the proposal, but do not substantially change the analysis of significant impacts and alternatives in the existing environmental document.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

The Tacoma Daily Index

IDX-916435

Issue/Publication Date: December 23, 2020 and December 30, 2020