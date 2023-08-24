CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Substitute Ordinance No. 28907 A substitute ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for nonrepresented classifications, to reflect the organizational structure.

Ordinance No. 28908 An ordinance amending Chapter 8.30A of the Municipal Code, relating to Chronic Public Nuisance, by amending Section 8.30A.020, entitled “Definitions”, to add multiple state law crimes and to include violations of the City’s Rental Housing Code to the definition of a nuisance activity, and by amending Section 8.30A.040, entitled “Correction agreement”, to add an execution deadline.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh, Interim City Clerk IDX-982895

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 24, 2023.