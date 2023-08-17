CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 15, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Ordinance No. 28901 An ordinance amending the Future Land Use Map for the Mor Furniture site, located at 1824 South 49th Street, to change from a Low-Scale Residential land use designation to a General Commercial land use designation, and amending the Parks and Recreation Facilities Map to remove the subject site, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code.

Substitute Ordinance No. 28902 An ordinance amending Chapter 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Zoning, to expand the allowed use of electric fences in association with outdoor storage in various zoning districts, with associated development standards, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code.

Ordinance No. 28903 An ordinance amending Chapter 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Zoning, to support the expanded use of shipping containers for temporary and accessory uses, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

Ordinance No. 28904 An ordinance amending Chapters 13.01 and 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Definitions and Zoning, to clarify delivery-only retail business use and standards, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

Ordinance No. 28905 An ordinance amending Chapter 13.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Zoning, by amending various sections to clarify commercial zoning design and development standards that would apply to projects seeking to utilize the Multi-Family Tax Exemption Program in neighborhood commercial areas, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

Ordinance No. 28906 An ordinance amending various chapters in Title 1, relating to Administration and Personnel, and Title 13, relating to the Land Use Regulatory Code of the Municipal Code, to adopt minor code amendments, as part of the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh, Interim City Clerk IDX-982547

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 17, 2023.