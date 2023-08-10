CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 8, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Ordinance No. 28880 An ordinance vacating a portion of undeveloped South 35th Street, west of South “G” Street, to facilitate expansion of public school sports fields and parking.

(Tacoma School District No. 10; File No. 124.1437).

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Susan Haigh, Interim City Clerk IDX-982141

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 10, 2023.