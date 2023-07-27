CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28896 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Teamsters Local Union No. 117, General Unit.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh, Interim City Clerk IDX-981320

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 27, 2023.