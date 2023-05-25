CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 23, 2023, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41198 A resolution setting Tuesday, June 6, 2023, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Six- Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2023 and 2024-2029.

The full text of the above resolu-

tions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-977612

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and Friday, May 26, 2023.