CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28867 An ordinance vacating a portion of South Pine Street public right-of-way, for extended property area and potential expansion of the existing business use.

(LBA LVF VII-COMPANY XXIII, LLC; File No. 124.1438)

Ordinance No. 28878 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6A of the Municipal Code, relating to the Tax Code, by amending Chapter 6A.130, entitled “Local Solid Waste Customer Excise Tax”, to create an exemption for charges to customers who take solid waste to private solid waste disposal facilities consistent with the existing exemption for customers who take solid waste to public solid waste disposal facilities, retroactive to April 1, 2023.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-974611

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 6, 2023.