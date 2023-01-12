CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41115 A resolution setting Tuesday, February 7, 2023, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the consideration for enacting a moratorium on certain uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District, as recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee.

Resolution No. 41116 A resolution setting Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate portions of South 23rd Street and South Cushman Avenue, to cure existing building encroachments.

(SoHo Properties Inc. dba SoHo Properties 2 Inc; File No. 124.1439)

Resolution No. 41117 A resolution setting Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a platted portion of an area called Block “C” and an area called “Lawn Strip”, lying north of North 38th and North Monroe Streets, to use as yard, driveway, and paved parking.

(Tania Posa; File No. 124.1441)

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and Friday, January 13, 2023.