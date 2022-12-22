CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28864 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration, by adding a new Section 1.06.2702, entitled “Compost Procurement”, for organic material management, effective January 2, 2023.

Ordinance No. 28865 An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 22858, regarding the Low Income Assistance Fund, to allow the fund to be utilized for bill assistance for qualifying customers of all utilities.

Ordinance No. 28866 An ordinance amending various sections in Title 1 of the Municipal Code, relating to Administration and Personnel, to codify the Office of Equity and Human Rights as an office; and adding transformation of the City into an anti-racist institution to the official duties of the City Manager.

The full text of the above ordi-

nance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-968844

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 22, 2022.