CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28830 An ordinance vacating a portion of North 24th Street and North Cedar Street, to cure residential building encroachments.

(Matt Shrader and Karen Fierro; File No. 124.1435)

Ordinance No. 28833 An ordinance repealing Substitute Ordinance No. 28807 in its entirety at the Petitioner’s request to cancel the request for Street Vacation No. 124.1425 to vacate a portion of an alley right-of-way, abutting and lying south of East 30th Street, between East “K” Street to the west, and Valley View Terrace to the east, to allow for expanded residential yard use.

Ordinance No. 28834 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Water Division Unit.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-965293

