CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Second Amended Substitute Ordinance No. 28831 An amended Substitute Ordinance amending Title 8 of the Municipal Code, relating to Public Safety, by adding a new Chapter 8.19, entitled “Use of Public Property”, to establish a ten-block buffer prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters, effective November 14, 2022.

Ordinance No. 28832 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by Teamsters Local Union No. 117, General Unit, regarding the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for forensic services employees; and to create a new classification entitled Police Community Engagement Program Director.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-964844

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 13, 2022.