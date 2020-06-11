CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28661 An ordinance vacating all those portions of publicly dedicated right-of-way, lying between East 48th Street and the northerly margin of East 52nd Street, within the Swan Creek Park boundaries, to be incorporated into the park property for recreational enhancements and improvements, free of the City’s right-of-way interests.

Ordinance No. 28672 An ordinance reclassifying the property located at 8632 “A” Street, approximately 34,245 square feet in area, from an R-2 Single-Family Dwelling District to a R-4-L Low-Density Multiple-Family Dwelling District, for the development of housing units.

Ordinance No. 28673 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to authorize a temporary increase to the maximum accrual limits for Vacation Leave and Personal Time Off plans.

Ordinance No. 28674 An ordinance amending Chapter 6B.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to General License Provisions, by adding a new Section 6B.10.077, entitled “Director authority to waive license requirements”, to allow the Finance Director to extend or waive license requirements during an economic recession or declared emergency, to mitigate harm to the public health, safety, and welfare.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-900719

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 11, 2020.