Washington State High School Artists Honored

Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Art Show winners in the annual celebration.
OLYMPIA — Sixteen students performing an acapella number via Zoom. A student performing a dance routine on her couch. Students sharing their inspiration in video clips from bedrooms and studios across the state. All this and more from the 47th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show, held virtually this year for the first time.
The show, sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), celebrated the work of high school artists from around the state. For the first time in its nearly half-century history, the show featured art from disciplines beyond visual art, including a short film, a Shakespearean monologue, and a reading of ekphrastic poetry — poetry written about pieces from the show.
“The annual Art Show is one of my favorites of the events we host at OSPI,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate the talented student artists who have been brave enough to share their artwork with us.”
The show is the culmination of a statewide competition with regional winners from each regional educational service district (ESD) represented.
Art Show Award Recipients
Lauren Bridget King “Lightbulb Sunset” (pictured above) | Superintendent’s Award
J M Weatherwax High School (Teacher: Tracy Ecklund), Aberdeen School District, ESD 113
Rubi Capote, “Cherry Blossom Tea Pot” | Governor’s Award
Tonasket High School (Teacher: Tyler Sant), Tonasket School District, ESD 171
Rocio Arias Garcia, “Boys Don’t Cry” | OSPI Staff Award
Davis High School (Teacher: Carole Huls), Yakima School District, ESD 105
Alyssa Ann Maggi, “Catacombs” | Jurors’ Choice Award
Vancouver School of Arts and Academics (Teacher: Crystal Zeller), Vancouver School District, ESD 112
Katie Leigh Place, “Wave of Turmoil” | Jurors’ Choice Award
Friday Harbor High School (Teacher: Andrew Anderson), San Juan Island School District, ESD 189
Peyton S Wood, “Pothos” | Jurors’ Choice Award
Oak Harbor High School (Teacher: Kit Christopherson), Oak Harbor School District, ESD 189
Olivia Alejandra Vazquez, “Tension” | Jurors’ Choice Award
Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113
Hannah Anne Mildred V Sasse, “Brian’s Apples” | AWSP Award
Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113
Andrew Jonathan Cobler, “Beast, Machine, and Soul” | ArtsEd Washington Award
Tumwater High School (Teacher: Jill Giudice), Tumwater School District, ESD 113
Shelby Donna Staley, “Connection” | InspireWA Award
North Mason Senior High School (Teacher: Gavin Forseth), North Mason School District, ESD 114
Peyton Knauft “Pollen Patterns” | PESB Award
Lincoln High School (Teacher: Jane Eacker), Walla Walla Public Schools, ESD 123
Greta Laesch, “Washington Pass” | SBE Award
Liberty Bell Junior/Senior High School (Teacher: Erik Brooks), Methow Valley School District, ESD 171
Ryan F Collins, “Life on the Rocks” | WAEA Award
Hanford High School (Teacher: Kelley Muntean), Richland School District, ESD 123
Jarom A Pratt, “Gradient Mountainscape” | WASA Award
Richland High School (Teacher: Robert McMinn), Richland School District, ESD 123
Niko Shawn Renee Looper, “We Need to Do Better” | WEA Award
Central Valley High School (Teacher: Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton), Central Valley School District, ESD 101
Hannah R Bomgardner, “Fiery Woman” | WSSDA Award
Cedarcrest High School (Teacher: Andrea Descheemaeker), Riverview School District, ESD 121
Art Show Honorable Mention Award Recipients
Justin Davis Berger, “Every Drop Counts” | Honorable Mention Award
Eisenhower High School (Teacher: Lance Johnson), Yakima School District, ESD 105
Courtney C Serres, “Fallen Tree” | Honorable Mention Award
Bellevue High School (Teacher: Debby Nixon), Bellevue School District, ESD 121
Maya Jean Soliz Chermack, “Optimist” | Honorable Mention Award
Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113
Annalee Smith, “animated video” | Honorable Mention Award
Mt. Spokane High School (Teacher: Angelika Wilson-Wipp), Mead School District, ESD 101
Twelve individuals and organizations selected state winners and honorable mention recipients:
Superintendent Chris Reykdal
Governor Jay Inslee
OSPI staff
Washington Art Education Association (WAEA)
State Board of Education (SBE)
Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB)
Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA)
Washington Education Association (WEA)
Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA)
Association of Washington School Principals (AWSP)
ArtsEd Wasington
InspireWA
These groups will pay each artist $200 to purchase their award-winning artwork for their art collections. Four Jurors’ Choice Awards were also selected by a panel of 20 jurors from across the state, including artists, museum educators, gallery owners, arts administrators, and arts educators.
For More Information
Watch a replay of the show on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/10150120134315113/videos/709287502947413/
View the online art gallery: https://www.k12.wa.us/student-success/awards-recognition/superintendents-high-school-art-show/2020
