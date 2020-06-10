Washington State High School Artists Honored

Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Art Show winners in the annual celebration.

OLYMPIA — Sixteen students performing an acapella number via Zoom. A student performing a dance routine on her couch. Students sharing their inspiration in video clips from bedrooms and studios across the state. All this and more from the 47th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show, held virtually this year for the first time.

The show, sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), celebrated the work of high school artists from around the state. For the first time in its nearly half-century history, the show featured art from disciplines beyond visual art, including a short film, a Shakespearean monologue, and a reading of ekphrastic poetry — poetry written about pieces from the show.

“The annual Art Show is one of my favorites of the events we host at OSPI,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate the talented student artists who have been brave enough to share their artwork with us.”

The show is the culmination of a statewide competition with regional winners from each regional educational service district (ESD) represented.

Lauren Bridget King “Lightbulb Sunset” (pictured above) Superintendent’s Award, Image courtesy OSPI

Art Show Award Recipients

J M Weatherwax High School (Teacher: Tracy Ecklund), Aberdeen School District, ESD 113

Rubi Capote, “Cherry Blossom Tea Pot” | Governor’s Award

Tonasket High School (Teacher: Tyler Sant), Tonasket School District, ESD 171

Rocio Arias Garcia, “Boys Don’t Cry” | OSPI Staff Award

Davis High School (Teacher: Carole Huls), Yakima School District, ESD 105

Alyssa Ann Maggi, “Catacombs” | Jurors’ Choice Award

Vancouver School of Arts and Academics (Teacher: Crystal Zeller), Vancouver School District, ESD 112

Katie Leigh Place, “Wave of Turmoil” | Jurors’ Choice Award

Friday Harbor High School (Teacher: Andrew Anderson), San Juan Island School District, ESD 189

Peyton S Wood, “Pothos” | Jurors’ Choice Award

Oak Harbor High School (Teacher: Kit Christopherson), Oak Harbor School District, ESD 189

Olivia Alejandra Vazquez, “Tension” | Jurors’ Choice Award

Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113

Hannah Anne Mildred V Sasse, “Brian’s Apples” | AWSP Award

Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113

Andrew Jonathan Cobler, “Beast, Machine, and Soul” | ArtsEd Washington Award

Tumwater High School (Teacher: Jill Giudice), Tumwater School District, ESD 113

Shelby Donna Staley, “Connection” | InspireWA Award

North Mason Senior High School (Teacher: Gavin Forseth), North Mason School District, ESD 114

Peyton Knauft “Pollen Patterns” | PESB Award

Lincoln High School (Teacher: Jane Eacker), Walla Walla Public Schools, ESD 123

Greta Laesch, “Washington Pass” | SBE Award

Liberty Bell Junior/Senior High School (Teacher: Erik Brooks), Methow Valley School District, ESD 171

Ryan F Collins, “Life on the Rocks” | WAEA Award

Hanford High School (Teacher: Kelley Muntean), Richland School District, ESD 123

Jarom A Pratt, “Gradient Mountainscape” | WASA Award

Richland High School (Teacher: Robert McMinn), Richland School District, ESD 123

Niko Shawn Renee Looper, “We Need to Do Better” | WEA Award

Central Valley High School (Teacher: Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton), Central Valley School District, ESD 101

Hannah R Bomgardner, “Fiery Woman” | WSSDA Award

Cedarcrest High School (Teacher: Andrea Descheemaeker), Riverview School District, ESD 121

Art Show Honorable Mention Award Recipients

Justin Davis Berger, “Every Drop Counts” | Honorable Mention Award

Eisenhower High School (Teacher: Lance Johnson), Yakima School District, ESD 105

Courtney C Serres, “Fallen Tree” | Honorable Mention Award

Bellevue High School (Teacher: Debby Nixon), Bellevue School District, ESD 121

Maya Jean Soliz Chermack, “Optimist” | Honorable Mention Award

Olympia High School (Teacher: Joshua Everson), Olympia School District, ESD 113

Annalee Smith, “animated video” | Honorable Mention Award

Mt. Spokane High School (Teacher: Angelika Wilson-Wipp), Mead School District, ESD 101

Twelve individuals and organizations selected state winners and honorable mention recipients:

Superintendent Chris Reykdal

Governor Jay Inslee

OSPI staff

Washington Art Education Association (WAEA)

State Board of Education (SBE)

Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB)

Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA)

Washington Education Association (WEA)

Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA)

Association of Washington School Principals (AWSP)

ArtsEd Wasington

InspireWA

These groups will pay each artist $200 to purchase their award-winning artwork for their art collections. Four Jurors’ Choice Awards were also selected by a panel of 20 jurors from across the state, including artists, museum educators, gallery owners, arts administrators, and arts educators.

For More Information

Watch a replay of the show on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/10150120134315113/videos/709287502947413/

View the online art gallery: https://www.k12.wa.us/student-success/awards-recognition/superintendents-high-school-art-show/2020

Led by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, OSPI oversees K-12 public education in Washington state. Our mission is to provide funding, resources, tools, data and technical assistance that enable educators to ensure students succeed in our public schools, are prepared to access post-secondary training and education, and are equipped to thrive in their careers and lives.

