CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA

TEMPORARY FAMILY OVERNIGHT SHELTER REQUEST FOR EXTENSION

Applicant: Caleb Carbone, City of Tacoma

Proposal: Temporary Use Permit for a Family Overnight Shelter

Location: 4818 East Portland Avenue

File Number: LU19-0223

The City of Tacoma is working with

the Bethlehem Baptist Church to provide a temporary family overnight shelter inside of the Church. Under the City’s Emergency Declaration (Ord No 28430), the applicant is requesting a 185-day extension for its temporary use permit. A decision on the extension request

will be made following the comment period for the public notice. A separate notice will be sent out advising of the decision on the request. Appeal provisions will be included with the decision notice. The case file may be viewed at https://www.tacomapermits.org/public-notice-map.

The City of Tacoma does not dis-

criminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date:

August 12, 2022.

