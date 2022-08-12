CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF TACOMA
TEMPORARY FAMILY OVERNIGHT SHELTER REQUEST FOR EXTENSION
Applicant: Caleb Carbone, City of Tacoma
Proposal: Temporary Use Permit for a Family Overnight Shelter
Location: 4818 East Portland Avenue
File Number: LU19-0223
The City of Tacoma is working with
the Bethlehem Baptist Church to provide a temporary family overnight shelter inside of the Church. Under the City’s Emergency Declaration (Ord No 28430), the applicant is requesting a 185-day extension for its temporary use permit. A decision on the extension request
will be made following the comment period for the public notice. A separate notice will be sent out advising of the decision on the request. Appeal provisions will be included with the decision notice. The case file may be viewed at https://www.tacomapermits.org/public-notice-map.
The City of Tacoma does not dis-
criminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).
IDX-960826
Issue/Publication Date:
August 12, 2022.
The Tacoma Daily Index