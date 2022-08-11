CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28813 An ordinance vacating the air rights over a portion of South 15th Street, lying between South Court “E” and South Fawcett Avenue, and a westerly portion of South Fawcett Avenue, lying south of South 15th Street, to facilitate design variability for a residential building project.

(Fawcett Avenue Owner, LLC; File No. 124.1431)

Ordinance No. 28826 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by District Lodge No. 160 on behalf of Local Lodge No. 297 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, General Unit; and the nonrepresented classifications of Municipal Court Judge and Court Commissioner.

Ordinance No. 28827 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance declaring the public necessity for, and providing for the acquisition by eminent domain certain property located along the South Tacoma Way Corridor between South Pine and South “M” Streets, to construct pedestrian improvements and related facilities in connection with the Water Flume Line Trail Phase III project; and declaring an emergency, and making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and its taking effect immediately.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-960736

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, August 11, 2022.