CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28824 An ordi

nance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, by amending Section 1.12.110, entitled “Other official expenditures”, to provide additional compensation authorization to the City Manager and/or Director of Utilities to facilitate the successful recruitment and retention of key unrepresented employees; and to sunset on December 31, 2023.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-959754

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 28, 2022.