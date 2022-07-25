CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

To: Cameron John Hedayat (fka Patricia E. Hedayat)

1717 South Tacoma Way

Tacoma, WA 98409-7831

Parcel: 2855001171

1517 South Tacoma, LLC

c/o David E. Sizemore, Manager

6002 McKinley Avenue, Suite A

Tacoma, WA 98404

Parcel: 7105000340

2719 South Tacoma Way LLC

Attn: Marilyn D. Adams

1304 N. Yakima Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98403-2525

Parcel: 4860000302

and

The Heirs and Devisees of Lige Dickson and Afton Dickson, both deceased

2719 South Tacoma Way LLC

Attn: Richard Dickson

3315 S. Pine St.

Tacoma, WA 98409-571

RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation

Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28827 on August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted, Comments on final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments. The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of Water Ditch Trail Phase III Project No. PWK-00561-09-04. This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if an agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures may be used. The site locations that are being considered by the City Council for possible condemnation are described as follows:

If you have any questions, please contact Troy Stevens, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5535, or by email at tstevens@cityoftacoma.org . Sincerely,

Troy Stevens IDX-959243

July 25, August 1, 2022