CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE
CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON
To: Cameron John Hedayat (fka Patricia E. Hedayat)
1717 South Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409-7831
Parcel: 2855001171
1517 South Tacoma, LLC
c/o David E. Sizemore, Manager
6002 McKinley Avenue, Suite A
Tacoma, WA 98404
Parcel: 7105000340
2719 South Tacoma Way LLC
Attn: Marilyn D. Adams
1304 N. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98403-2525
Parcel: 4860000302
and
The Heirs and Devisees of Lige Dickson and Afton Dickson, both deceased
2719 South Tacoma Way LLC
Attn: Richard Dickson
3315 S. Pine St.
Tacoma, WA 98409-571
RE: Notice of Final Action Authorizing Condemnation
Please be advised the City Council for the City of Tacoma is scheduled to take final action on Ordinance No. 28827 on August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The City Council meeting is conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street, in Tacoma Washington. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted, Comments on final action will be taken orally during the City Council meeting, or in writing submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. All written public comments will be compiled and sent to the City Council and posted on the City’s webpage at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments. The purpose of this ordinance is to authorize staff to pursue property acquisition through the condemnation process to facilitate the completion of Water Ditch Trail Phase III Project No. PWK-00561-09-04. This notice is being sent to you as a requirement of RCW 8.25.290 to inform property owners that if an agreement cannot be reached within a reasonable time frame, condemnation procedures may be used. The site locations that are being considered by the City Council for possible condemnation are described as follows:
Cameron John Hedayat (fka Patricia E. Hedayat)
1717 South Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409-7831
Parcel: 2855001171
1517 South Tacoma, LLC
1517 South Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409-7948
Parcel: 7105000340
2719 South Tacoma Way, LLC
2719 South Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409-7523
Parcel: 4860000302
If you have any questions, please contact Troy Stevens, Senior Real Property Specialist, at (253) 591-5535, or by email at tstevens@cityoftacoma.org . Sincerely,
Troy Stevens IDX-959243
July 25, August 1, 2022