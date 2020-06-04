City of Tacoma-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Natural Resources

Applicant: City of Tacoma, Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, DBA Tacoma Power, Jason Henry, Plant Engineering Proposal: Construct Debris Removal Pad for removing (and hauling away) collected debris from the Cushman No. 1 reservoir.

Location: Cushman No. 1 Hydro-Electric reservoir in SW ¼ of section 5 of Township 22N and Range 4W.

LAT: 47°25’7”N LONG: – 123°13’35”W

SEPA Public Information Center File

No. LU19-0234

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 25, 2020 to Tacoma Public Utilities/Generation, Attn: Terry Ryan, 3628 S 35th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98409. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on July 16, 2020. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington within 21 days after the final Determination of Non-Significance is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, Attn: Shirley Schultz. The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

