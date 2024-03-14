City of Tacoma-DETERMINATION OF SIGNIFICANCE

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development

Services

DETERMINATION OF

SIGNIFICANCE

ADOPTION OF EXISTING ENVIRONMENTAL DOCUMENT

ISSUANCE OF DRAFT SUPPLEMENTAL ENVIRONMENTAL

IMPACT STATEMENT

The City of Tacoma, acting as Lead Agency under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA),

hereby issues the following Determination of Significance, and Adoption and Supplement of an

Environmental Impact Statement for the Point Ruston Master Plan.

Description of current proposal:

Completion of Phase II of the Point Ruston Master Plan, to include residential and commercial development of five sites in the Point Ruston Development. The proposal represents an additional (approximate) 1000 dwelling units and 60,000 square feet of commercial area.

EIS Required:

The lead agency has determined this proposal is likely to have a significant adverse impact on the environment. A supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) is required

under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030 (2)(c) and will be prepared. As Lead Agency, the City of Tacoma, in coordination with the City of Ruston, has identified probable significant adverse impacts to transportation and public safety, and has required additional information regarding these subjects. In addition, local jurisdictions have changed comprehensive plans, policies, and zoning regulations since the initial master plan approval in 2008. An environmental checklist or other materials indicating likely environmental impacts can be reviewed at our offices.

Proponent:

City of Tacoma and City of Ruston

Location of current proposal:

Point Ruston Development – Ruston Way at Main, Grand Loop, Baltimore, and Bennett Streets

Title of document being adopted:

Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS) to the ASARCO Smelter Site Master Development Plan Final EIS, which was a supplement to the 1997 ASARCO Smelter Site Master Development Plan EIS (EPA).

Agency that prepared document being adopted and supplemented:

City of Tacoma

Date adopted document was prepared:

March 2008

Description of document (or portion) being adopted:

Point Ruston Master Development Plan, a mixed-use community consisting of approximately 130,000 to 228,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, a 150-room

hotel, an estimated 800 to 1,000 dwelling units, approximately 50 acres of publicly accessible open space, and public access with parking for an estimated 3,700 vehicles.

The document is available to be read at City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Room 345. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

Documents are also available online at https://aca-prod.accela.com/tacoma/Default.aspx by entering “LU22-0049” into the search field.

We have identified and adopted this document, as supplemented, as being appropriate for this proposal after independent review. The materials regarding transportation, public safety, open space, and aesthetics have been updated in the Draft Supplemental EIS (DSEIS).

Commenting:

The City of Tacoma invites comments on the DSEIS. Comments are due by close of business on April 15, 2024, to the contact person listed below. Comments should be limited to the scope of the DSEIS, primarily public safety, aesthetics, and transportation.

Contact person:

Shirley Schultz, AICP

sschultz@cityoftacoma.org,

253-345-0879,

Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402

Responsible official:

Peter Huffman, Director

phuffman@cityoftacoma.org,

253-591-5030

Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Room 345,

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-993114

March 14, 2024