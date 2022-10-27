CITY OF TACOMA-2023-2024 BIENNIAL OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGET

CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2023-2024 BIENNIAL OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that the Proposed Biennial Operating and Capital Budget for fiscal years 2023 2024 has been placed on file with the City Clerk and is available for inspection at the Customer Support Center in the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220, or online at cityoftacoma.org/budget.

The public is encouraged to attend the budget hearings on Tuesday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and provide written or verbal testimony on any provision of the proposed budget. Written testimony may be sent to 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, or cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org.

Please contact Budget Officer Katie Johnston at (253) 591-5063 should you have any questions regarding this public hearing.

IDX-965733

October 27 & 31, 2022