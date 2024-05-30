CITY OF RUSTON Request for Statement of Qualifications for On-Call Geotechnical Engineering and Soil Testing with Optional On-Call Civil Engineering Services

Notice is hereby given that Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) will be accepted by the City of Ruston for On-Call Geotechnical Engineering and Soil Testing, with an option to also utilize On-Call Civil Engineering Services from the same Firm. Response to this SOQ can be for only Geotechnical and Soil Testing Services or may be for Geotechnical and Soil Testing and Civil Engineering Services.

Scope of Work: The person/firm must have experience/essential skills in the following services: reviewing site development and grading plans for residential and commercial developments; soil testing; experience obtaining contaminated soil disposal permit approvals from various federal, state and local agencies; making recommendations for environmental remediation of the City’s rights of way and city-owned properties; advising the Mayor and Council on review of current ordinances relating to environmental regulations; providing construction inspection when required; and providing geotechnical engineering and soil testing support to the City Engineer as required.

In addition, if also offering On-Call Civil Engineering Services, the person/firm must have experience/essential skills in the following services: surveying and mapping; civil engineering; geological/geotechnical; water/wastewater/stormwater/drainage; street and roadway; traffic/transportation; site planning/permitting/development plan review; environmental documentation; CADD; utility services and rate analysis; preparation of construction plans and specifications (bid documents); estimating; construction support; engineering support to City’s Operations Department.

Instructions and Selection Criteria: SOQ’S should be prepared simply and economically, providing a straightforward, concise description of provider capabilities to satisfy the requirements of the request and include evidence of insurance coverage as specified by the City Attorney.

The City will evaluate the proposals submitted and will select the most qualified person/firm on the basis of demonstrated competence and qualifications for the type of professional services required.

Selection Criteria includes: responsiveness to the request as related to the scope of work described herein; the ability and history of successfully completing services of this type, performance data, references, and key personnel; experience with Ruston and/or similar sized cities.

The City reserves the right to; reject any and all responses, waive minor irregularities in any responses submitted; request clarification of information submitted; and to request additional information from any person/firm that submits a response. The City reserves the right to award any contract to the next most qualified contractor if the successful contractor does not execute a contract within thirty (30) days after the selection of the most qualified contractor.

Any proposal may be withdrawn up to the date and time set below for the opening of the proposals. Upon selection of the most qualified person/firm, the City will negotiate in good faith for a price for the contractor’s services which is fair and reasonable. If the City is unable to negotiate a satisfactory contract with the person/firm selected, negotiations with that person/firm will terminate and the City may select the next most qualified person/firm. The contract resulting from acceptance by the City of a proposal shall be in a form supplied or approved by the City and shall reflect the specifications in this SOQ. The City reserves the right to reject any proposed agreement or contract that does not conform to the specifications contained in this SOQ, and which is not approved by the City Attorney.

The City shall not be responsible for any costs incurred by the person/firm in preparing, submitting or presenting its response to the SOQ.

Deadline for Submission: SOQ’s must be received no later than June 11, 2024, and may be submitted by e-mail to or by U.S. Mail to the City Clerk at: City of Ruston Attn: Laurie Cassell 5219 N. Shirley Street Ruston, WA 98407 townclerk@rustonwa.org (253) 759-3544 x102 IDX-996967

May 30, 2024