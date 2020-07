City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1534

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, RELATING TO THE CITY’S SOLID WASTE REGULATIONS, REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 6.01 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE AND REPEALING CHAPTERS 6.03 AND 6.04 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, CREATING A SUBSTANTIALLY REVISED CHAPTER 6.01 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING SOLID WASTE COLLECTION IN ORDER TO MAKE THE CODE CONSISTENT WITH THE CITY’S CONTRACT FOR SOLID WASTE SERVICES AND DISSOLUTION OF THE CITY’S SOLID WASTE DIVISION, BRINGING THE CODE CURRENT WITH THESE NEW OPERATIONS, ESTABLISHING DEFINITIONS, COMPULSORY REMOVAL OF SOLID WASTE AND USE OF CITY CONTRACTOR, PROVIDING EXCEPTIONS THERETO, ESTABLISHING REQUIREMENTS AND LIMITATIONS FOR USE OF SOLID WASTE SERVICES, REGULATING USE AND LOCATION OF SOLID WASTE CONTAINERS, PROHIBITING PLACING HAZARDOUS WASTE INTO CONTAINERS, CREATING PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES RELATING TO SOLID WASTE, PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES FOR THE VIOLATION OF THE SOLID WASTE CODE, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on July 21, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1534. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-904485

July 28, 2020