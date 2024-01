City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1577

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING FIRE SERVICE, CREATING A NEW TITLE 3 “FIRE DEPARTMENT” IN THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE AND A NEW CHAPTER 3.01 “BASIC LIFE SUPPORT TRANSPORT FEES” IN THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO PROVIDE FOR BILLING AND RECOVERY OF COSTS FOR TRANSPORTING PATIENTS USING BASIC LIFE SUPPORT TRANSPORT SERVICES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on January 2, 2024 , duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1577. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-989809

January 9, 2024