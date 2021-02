City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1542

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, RELATING TO THE ADOPTION OF THE WASHINGTON STATE BUILDING CODE, TITLE 12 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, AMENDING THE FOLLOWING SECTIONS: 12.05.010 TO UPDATE THE ADOPTED IPMC CODE FROM THE 2015 TO THE 2018 VERSION; 12.20.020 TO UPDATE THE ADOPTED CODES FROM THE 2015 TO THE 2018 VERSIONS AND HOUSEKEEPING AMENDMENTS TO REFLECT CHANGES IN THE UPDATED CODES; AMENDING SECTION 12.20.080 TO ELIMINATE THE BUILDING CODE ADVISORY BOARD AND REPLACE IT WITH A HEARING EXAMINER; AMENDING SECTIONS 12.24.020 AND 12.24.030 TO MAKE HOUSEKEEPING AMENDMENTS; AMENDING SECTION 12.24.050 TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN THE TABLE; AMENDING SECTIONS 12.32.020 AND 12.32.030 TO RENUMBER SECTIONS CONSISTENT WITH 2018 VERSION OF THE IFC; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on February 16, 2021, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1542. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

IDX-920629

February 24, 2021