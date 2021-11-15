CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing

CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Public Hearing

The City of Ruston preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022 has been filed with the Ruston City Clerk. A Copy will be furnished to any taxpayer who will call at the clerk’s office therefor at 253-759-3544. The City of Ruston Council will meet at 7PM on the following dates: November 16, December 7, and December 21 for the purpose of fixing the final budget. Such meetings will be held virtually. Any taxpayer may appear at any of these meetings and provide public comment on the budget. For a link to the Council Meeting visit www.rustonwa.org.

