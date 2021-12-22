CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing

CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Application and Public Hearing

The City of Ruston will hold a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner on January 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on a Height Variance Permit (VAR21-05) submitted by Brian Atchison, which proposes to construct a single family residence at 5228 N 49th Street, Ruston, WA 98407. The public hearing will be held virtually. Please visit www.rustonwa.org for meeting information. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, including the proposed site plan, you will find them online at www.rustonwa.org in the public notice section of the City’s website for application number “VAR21-05”.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Rob White, Planning Director by e-mail at robw@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-945699

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



December 22, 2021