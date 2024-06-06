City of Ruston-ORDINANCE NO.1582

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1582

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, RELATING TO BILLING FOR BASIC LIFE SUPPORT (BLS) EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES TRANSPORT USER FEES, AMENDING RMC CHAPTER 13.06 AND AMENDING SCRIVENER’S ERROR ON RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE (RMC) 13.06.020 – MEDICARE AND MEDICAID.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a Regular Council Meeting, held on June 4, 2024 , duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1582. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544. IDX-997415

June 6, 2024