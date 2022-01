CITY OF RUSTON-ORDINANCE NO. 1556

CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1556

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING USE OF CITY RIGHTS OF WAY BY HEAVY VEHICLES, AMENDING CHAPTER 16.07 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE WHICH PROVIDES WEIGHT LIMITS ON CERTAIN CITY STREETS WITHIN THE RUSTON CITY LIMITS, AMENDING SECTION 16.07.020 TO UPDATE THE NAME OF 54TH STREET TO PARK AVENUE AND TO ADD 51ST STREET, RUSTON WAY, AND YACHT CLUB ROAD TO THE LIST OF STREETS WHERE NON-EXEMPT HEAVY-WEIGHT VEHICLES MAY NOT OPERATE WITHOUT AN OVERWEIGHT VEHICLE PERMIT, DIRECTING THE POSTING OF SIGNS, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND CORRECTIONS, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on January 4, 2022, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1556. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-946464

January 7, 2022