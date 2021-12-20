City of Ruston – Ord 1555

CITY OF RUSTON

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1555

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, UPDATING CHAPTER 5.20 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE, AMENDING SECTION 5.20.030 TO ADJUST RATES ON SEWER SYSTEM SERVICE AND SOLID WASTE UTILITY TAXES, PROVIDING FOR REFERENDUM FOR CERTAIN PORTIONS OF THIS ORDINANCE, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on December 7, 2021, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1555. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

December 20, 2021