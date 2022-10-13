CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Public Hearings

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold two public hearings on October 18, 2022, at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. The first hearing will be on Ordinance No. 1561, regarding adoption of Property Tax Levy for 2023. The second public hearing will be a preliminary budget hearing providing the public an opportunity to share budget priorities for the 2023 Budget. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearings, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available online at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

October 13, 2022