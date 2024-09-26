City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearings

Notice of Public Hearings

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. The Public Hearing will be on Ordinance No. 1583, regarding adoption of Property Tax Levy for 2025. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing, or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available online at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5219 N. Shirley, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

September 26, 2024