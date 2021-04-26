City of Ruston

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing in accordance with RCW 35.96.050 on June 1, 2021 at 7 PM or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, regarding appeals of the City’s direction to certain residents to underground their electrical lines. Parties to the appeal, their representatives, and their witnesses may provide testimony on the appeal during the hearing or may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available on line at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-925516

April 26, 2021