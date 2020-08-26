City of Ruston

Notice of Public Hearing

Surplus and Disposal of Real Property

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a Public Hearing during the regular meeting of September 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider the surplus and disposal of City property. The parcel of real property being considered at this hearing as surplus is:

Address: 5405 N. Commercial Street, Ruston WA 98407

Parcel No.: 4002050050

Zoning: Residential (RES Zone)

Improvement: Vacant land – undeveloped

The City proposes to sell this parcel on the open market for fair market value.

All members of the public may provide testimony during the public hearing or they may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. The City Council meets at Mary Joyce Community Center at 5219 N. Shirley Street, Ruston WA 98407, however due to COVID19, this meeting may be held virtually under the Governor’s order. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing to the City Clerk at 5117 N. Winnifred Street, Ruston WA 98407 or townclerk@rustonwa.org For residents with disabilities who are requesting translators or adaptive equipment for communication purposes, or needing any other accommodation, the City requests notification as soon as possible as to the type of service or equipment needed. Posted: City Hall

August 26, 2020