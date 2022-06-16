City of Ruston-Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Surplus and Disposal of Real Property

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a Public Hearing during the regular meeting of July 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM, or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider the surplus and disposal of City property.

The parcel of real property being considered at this hearing as surplus is:

Address: 5121 N. Winnifred Street,

Ruston WA 98407 Parcel No.: 4655000391

Zoning: Residential (RES Zone)

Improvement: Former Ruston Fire

Station

The City proposes to sell this parcel on the open market for fair market value.

All members of the public may provide testimony during the public hearing or they may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. The City Council meets at Mary Joyce Community Center at 5219 N. Shirley Street, Ruston WA 98407. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing to the City Clerk at 5219 N. Shirley Street, Ruston WA 98407 or townclerk@rustonwa.org Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the City Clerk at (253)759-3544 at least 48 business hours prior to the Public Hearing, including individuals who would like to provide oral public comment but are unable to attend in person due to disability, limited mobility, or another reason that makes physical attendance difficult. IDX-956948

June 16, 2022