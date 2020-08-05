City of Ruston

Notice of Application and Public Hearing

The City of Ruston City Council will hold a public hearing on August 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on ORD 1535, which proposes to amend Title 19 of Ruston’s Code to update the permit process and review procedure for master development plan approvals and amendments. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. If you would like to view a copy of the application materials, you will find them on line at www.rustonwa.org.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Rob White, Community Development Director by e-mail at robw@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-905238

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



August 5, 2020