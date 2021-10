City of Ruston-Notice of Adoption ORDINANCE NO. 1551

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1551

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING EMERGENCY HOUSING, EMERGENCY SHELTERS, PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING AND TRANSITIONAL HOUSING, TO BRING THE CITY’S ZONING CODE INTO COMPLIANCE WITH ESSHB 1220 AND ESSB 5235, AMENDING SECTION 25.01.020 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD DEFINITIONS FOR “EMERGENCY HOUSING”, “EMERGENCY SHELTER”, “PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING” AND “TRANSITIONAL HOUSING”, AMENDING THE DEFINITION OF “FAMILY” IN RMC 25.01.020 TO COMPLY WITH ESSB 5325, ADDING A NEW SECTION 25.01.055 TO THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ESTABLISH OCCUPANCY STANDARDS FOR ALL TYPES OF HOUSING, AMENDING CHAPTER 25.07 OF THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE TO ALLOW “EMERGENCY HOUSING” AND “EMERGENCY SHELTER” TO BE CONDITIONAL USES IN THE COM, COM-P AND MDP ZONES, REMOVING HOTELS AND MOTELS AS AN ALLOWED (CONDITIONAL) USE FROM THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE, ADDING “PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING” AND “TRANSITIONAL HOUSING” AS CONDITIONAL USES IN THE RES, COM, COM-P AND MPD ZONES; PROVIDING FOR CORRECTIONS, SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on October 5, 2021, duly passed, and adopted Ordinance 1551. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

October 15, 2021