45°F
City of Ruston

CITY OF RUSTON-City Council Public Hearing

CITY OF RUSTON-City Council Public Hearing

by Ken Spurrell

CITY OF RUSTON

Notice of Public Hearing

The City Council of the City of Ruston will hold a public hearing on November 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, on Ordinance No. 1554, regarding Adoption of the Budget for 2022. All members of the public may provide testimony on the proposal during the public hearing or you may submit written comments prior to the public hearing. Copies of pertinent documents are available on line at www.rustonwa.org or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Public comments or questions may be submitted in writing to Judy Grams, City Clerk by e-mail at townclerk@rustonwa.org, or by mail at 5117 North Winnifred, Ruston, WA 98407, up until the time of the close of the public hearing. Verbal testimony will be accepted at the public hearing.

IDX-943126

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

CITY OF RUSTON-Notice of Public Hearing
CITY OF RUSTON-Notice of Public Hearing
 By Ken Spurrell
CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing
CITY OF RUSTON-Public Hearing
 By Ken Spurrell
CITY OF RUSTON-On-Call Electrical Engineering Services
CITY OF RUSTON-On-Call Electrical Engineering Services
 By Ken Spurrell
CITY OF RUSTON-On-Call Civil Engineering Services
CITY OF RUSTON-On-Call Civil Engineering Services
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE