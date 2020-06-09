City of Ruston

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

N 52nd STREET , PEARL ST (SR 163) to BENNETT ST

TIB IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Ruston, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the N 52nd Street, Pearl St (SR 163) to Bennett St TIB Improvements Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available beginning Monday, June 8, 2020. Access to plans, specifications, addenda, and planholder list is provided to bidders, subcontractors, and material suppliers by going to https://www.rustonwa.org/52nd-street-improvement-project-request-for-bids/.

The scope of work for this project is generally the edge grind and 2” asphalt overlay of the existing pavement, as well as the associated removal and replacement of roadway intersection corners to comply with current ADA regulations. Where possible, the new curb, gutter, sidewalks and ADA accessible ramps will be relocated to “bulb-outs” that extend into existing parking lanes and shorten the pedestrian crossings. Work also includes the associated pavement restoration, signage and striping, landscape repairs, storm drain revisions, provisions for future underground power lines, and other work as specified in the contract documents. The bid schedule is arranged with a base bid and one bid options as follows; 1) Schedule A (Base Bid): Improvements to N 52nd Street, from the beginning of asphalt at the intersection of Pearl Street to the intersection of Baltimore Street, except the recently improved areas at the intersection of Winnifred Street. 2) Schedule B (Bid Option 1): Improvements to the curb ramps and pavement panels at the intersection of N 52nd Street and Pearl Street, within the Ruston City limits. This work is outside the limits of the asphalt pavement grind and overlay.

Project award will be base bid plus any or no options, in any order. No options will be awarded without base bid award included.

Estimated Bid Range: $550,000 to $600,000.

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF RUSTON – N 52nd Street, Pearl St (SR 163) to Bennett St TIB IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT”, and delivered to the City Clerk at the Ruston City Hall at 5117 N Winnifred Street, Ruston, Washington State prior to 2:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020, where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

Direct questions regarding the project to Kenneth Bartenhagen, P.E. at Quanta Utility Engineering Services, at kbartenhagen@ques.com . All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Ruston is an equal opportunity employer.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Ruston staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Ruston reserves the unqualified right in its sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in the City’s sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Ruston.

THE CITY OF RUSTON

Bruce Hopkins, Mayor

DATE: June 5, 2020

PUBLISH: The Tacoma Daily Index, June 9, 2020

BID OPENING: 2:00 PM, June 25, 2020

IDX-900473

June 9, 2020