CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE SKANSIE NETSHED REROOF AND REPAIR (CPP-1907) CONTRACTOR: AMERICAN WEST CONSTRUCTION

City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:

SCOTT KEELY, PUBLIC WORKS ASSISTANT City of Gig Harbor 3510 Grandview Street Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1012425

April 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 2025